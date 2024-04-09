PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGS. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.20.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PlayAGS by 651.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
