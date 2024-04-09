Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $10.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Playtika alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Playtika

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Playtika Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Playtika by 219.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,603,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,206 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $18,424,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,487,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. Playtika has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.