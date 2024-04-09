Polymath Reaches Market Cap of $94.68 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $94.68 million and $24,595.35 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

