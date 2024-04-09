PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Achieves $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $108.72 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.00141536 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00016252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008427 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001416 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

