PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $164.00 at KeyCorp

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $167.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PPG. Barclays lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.93.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,480,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,661,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $647,037,000 after acquiring an additional 106,294 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,685,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 41.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,580,000 after buying an additional 959,849 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

