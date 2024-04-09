PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 4,434 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.02. The company had a trading volume of 389,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average of $82.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

