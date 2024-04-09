PrairieView Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after buying an additional 1,616,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,941,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after purchasing an additional 309,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,565,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,415,000 after purchasing an additional 157,346 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.79. 590,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

