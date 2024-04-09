PrairieView Partners LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,419,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $170,036,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,155 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 6,607,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,123,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,860,000 after buying an additional 1,097,339 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.42.

Shares of TRI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.54. The stock had a trading volume of 192,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.69 and its 200 day moving average is $142.78. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $161.57.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

