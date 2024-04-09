PrairieView Partners LLC Has $55.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $55,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.95. 6,186,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,836,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.45. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2479 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.