PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $25,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 346,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,814,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,432,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.50. 183,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,937. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average of $110.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.