PrairieView Partners LLC Invests $39,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PFG traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.81. The stock had a trading volume of 869,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,334. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.64. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

