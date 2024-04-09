PrairieView Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,815,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,966. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

