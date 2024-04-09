PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,710,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,937. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.13 and a fifty-two week high of $241.38. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.71.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

