PrairieView Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076,592 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,742 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,716,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,087,000.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.76. 281,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,750. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

