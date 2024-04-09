PrairieView Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.72. 9,936,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,284. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.