PrairieView Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $13,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,958,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,884,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.18. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

