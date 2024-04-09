PrairieView Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,111,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,533,000 after acquiring an additional 508,807 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,083,000 after acquiring an additional 465,223 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $53,654,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

SWKS stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.90. 1,406,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,325. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.50. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

