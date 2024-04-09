PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 845 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.71. 684,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $35.91.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

