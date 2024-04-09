PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 968 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 49,972 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Fastenal by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $2,777,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,096,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,383. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

