PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 9,865 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $35,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,529,000 after purchasing an additional 829,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,697 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,742. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

