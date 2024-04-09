PrairieView Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in American Express by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 3,326 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,481. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $231.69. The company has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

