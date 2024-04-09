Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 2.5%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.24 and last traded at $52.36. Approximately 8,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 216,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRAX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 151.02% and a negative net margin of 5,037.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.