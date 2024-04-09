PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) & Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Head-To-Head Survey

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) and Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of PriceSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Lawson shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of PriceSmart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PriceSmart and Lawson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PriceSmart 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lawson 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

PriceSmart currently has a consensus price target of $82.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.83%. Given PriceSmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PriceSmart is more favorable than Lawson.

This table compares PriceSmart and Lawson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PriceSmart $4.41 billion 0.58 $109.21 million $3.69 22.64 Lawson N/A N/A N/A $404.83 0.12

PriceSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Lawson. Lawson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PriceSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PriceSmart and Lawson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PriceSmart 2.53% 11.92% 6.56% Lawson N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

PriceSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lawson pays an annual dividend of $183.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 369.3%. PriceSmart pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lawson pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PriceSmart has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

PriceSmart beats Lawson on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PriceSmart

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry. It offers electronics, large and small appliances, automotive, hardware, sporting goods, seasonal products, clothing, domestics, and home furnishing products. In addition, the company offers food and bakery services, as well as health services, such as optical, audiology, and pharmacy. Further, it operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery services. PriceSmart, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Lawson

(Get Free Report)

Lawson, Inc. operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial-Related Business, and Overseas Business segments. The company is also involved in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen foods and other meat products, packaging materials, etc.; operation of a chain of supermarkets; and food production and restaurant businesses. In addition, it engages in the development of a general entertainment enterprises; operation of HMV stores, as well as integrated entertainment mall under the Lawson Hot Station L Paca name; construction and operation of movie theater complexes; and consulting and banking businesses. Further, the company is involved in the sale of CDs/DVDs, books/electronic books, and other goods; and entertainment merchandises, such as tickets for concerts, etc. through stores and online. Lawson, Inc. was formerly known as Daiei Convenience Systems, Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Lawson, Inc. in June 1996. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Lawson, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.