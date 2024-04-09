Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to an inline rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.64.

PFG opened at $84.62 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

