PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.60.
Several research analysts have issued reports on PRCT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.01.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2 EPS for the current year.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
