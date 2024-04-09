Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $141.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.67.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Prologis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $126.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.00. Prologis has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Prologis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Prologis by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Prologis by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.