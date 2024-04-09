ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.51. 404,590 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.16. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

