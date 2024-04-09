Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.79.

Shares of PB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.33. 53,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,712. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.01.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

