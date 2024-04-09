Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 10,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on QRVO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.53.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.51. 258,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,699. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $121.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $745,434. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

