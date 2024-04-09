Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,563,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 456,506 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 10.80% of Quanex Building Products worth $108,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $115,574.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NX stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.