Quantum (QUA) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and approximately $14.32 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00014570 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001531 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00015396 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,965.36 or 1.00043270 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011106 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00133806 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

