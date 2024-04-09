QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 2,239,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,622,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QS

QuantumScape Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 4.77.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,363 shares of company stock worth $1,038,288. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.