Radio Caca 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.99 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $116.63 million and $16.99 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000609 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000257 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00013804 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005016 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,964,671,838 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

