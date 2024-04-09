Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,212 Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $23,044,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $1,600,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $4.93 on Tuesday, reaching $456.74. 727,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $447.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.11. The company has a market capitalization of $219.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $350.60 and a twelve month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

