Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,894 shares during the period. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after buying an additional 1,539,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,377,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,449. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.