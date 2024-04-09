Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after buying an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $61.22. 998,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,578. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

