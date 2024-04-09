Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,256. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.07 and its 200-day moving average is $217.23. The firm has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.