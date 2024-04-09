Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,352 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PDP stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $96.48. 4,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,917. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

