Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.7% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 146,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock remained flat at $331.80 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,907. The company has a market capitalization of $222.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.68 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

