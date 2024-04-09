Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.00

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 24776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Rakuten Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Rakuten Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

