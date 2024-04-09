Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RRC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Range Resources to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Range Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $35.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.83. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 154,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

