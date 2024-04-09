Raymond James’ (RJF) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

RJF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.75.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $127.83. The stock had a trading volume of 217,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 26.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 335,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,395,000 after acquiring an additional 77,263 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Raymond James by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

