Realty Income Co. Declares May 24 Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a may 24 dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.257 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 185.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of O stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,397,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,354. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 18.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $110,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 65.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

