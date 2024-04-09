Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Maplebear (CART)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Maplebear (NASDAQ: CART):

4/1/2024 – Maplebear had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Maplebear was downgraded by analysts at Fox Advisors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/25/2024 – Maplebear had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Maplebear is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Maplebear had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Maplebear was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

3/5/2024 – Maplebear had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Maplebear had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Maplebear Trading Up 0.9 %

Maplebear stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.77. 537,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,099. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $789,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,811,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and have sold 998,592 shares worth $28,401,288.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,424,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,369,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

