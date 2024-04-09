Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.81

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.81 and last traded at $43.62, with a volume of 1688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

Recruit Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

