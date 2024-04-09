Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

RRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 145,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.06. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 114.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

