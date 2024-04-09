Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) versus Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Financial Review

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Regions Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Meridian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Meridian and Regions Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 1 0 0 2.00 Regions Financial 1 11 6 0 2.28

Profitability

Meridian currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.69%. Regions Financial has a consensus target price of $20.39, indicating a potential downside of 1.24%. Given Meridian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than Regions Financial.

This table compares Meridian and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 7.86% 8.54% 0.59% Regions Financial 22.66% 14.50% 1.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meridian and Regions Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $168.55 million 0.61 $13.24 million $1.15 8.04 Regions Financial $9.15 billion 2.08 $2.07 billion $2.09 9.90

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regions Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Meridian has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Meridian pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Meridian is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Regions Financial beats Meridian on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, shared national credits, and other financing; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and equipment leasing services, as well as financial planning and wealth management services. Meridian Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. It also provides investment and insurance products; low-income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

