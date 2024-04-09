Reik & CO. LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Reik & CO. LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.91. 5,001,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,469,934. The company has a market cap of $216.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average is $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

