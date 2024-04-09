Reik & CO. LLC Sells 13,415 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Reik & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,415 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,062,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,369. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $86.32 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

