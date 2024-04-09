Reik & CO. LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Reik & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 0.2% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 49,972 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,777,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,316. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

